StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOLF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.