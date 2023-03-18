StockNews.com Downgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Hold

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
