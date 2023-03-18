StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

