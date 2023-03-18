StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Post stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Post by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

