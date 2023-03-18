StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 504,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,077. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -435.67 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

