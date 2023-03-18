StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $730.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.