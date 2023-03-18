StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
OneSpan Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $730.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
