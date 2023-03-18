StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 218,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

