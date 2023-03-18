StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.
CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.98. 5,039,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
