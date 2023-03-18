StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.98. 5,039,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

