Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7 %

STRL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 483,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,482 shares of company stock worth $2,821,554. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

