STERIS (NYSE:STE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $176.56. 1,012,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

