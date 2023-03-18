Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

