Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.52 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

CAG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,657,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,200. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile



Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

