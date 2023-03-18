Stacks (STX) Trading Up 100.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (STX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 100.7% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $586.11 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00371799 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,450.19 or 0.27023678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.