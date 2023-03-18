Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.18. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.