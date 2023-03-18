SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

