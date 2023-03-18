Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $384,415.46 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Kim Coffin sold 191 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $6,295.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Natixis grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

