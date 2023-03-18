Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,453 shares of company stock worth $3,836,464. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

