Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 1,352 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

