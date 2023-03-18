Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $14,947.12 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $14,947.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CXM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

