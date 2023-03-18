Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $69,276.92 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,341. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
