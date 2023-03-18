Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.