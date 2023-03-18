SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

