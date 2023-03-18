S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

