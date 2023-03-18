Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

