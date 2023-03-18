Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,202. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

