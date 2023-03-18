Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 2.94% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYGH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.34. 19,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.