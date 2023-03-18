Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in M&T Bank by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,461. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

