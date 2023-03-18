Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 8,713 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

