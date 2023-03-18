Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE SPG traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.