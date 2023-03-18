Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 8,938 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,173,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,673. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.