SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

