SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $154,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SLYG opened at $70.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.