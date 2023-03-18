SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $116,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

