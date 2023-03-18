SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

