SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $441.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.00 and a 200 day moving average of $412.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

