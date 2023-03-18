Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

SNN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 1,926,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $34.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

