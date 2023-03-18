SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $498.88

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.88 and traded as low as $491.75. SMC shares last traded at $508.25, with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

SMC Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.38.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

