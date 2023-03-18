SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 5,433,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

