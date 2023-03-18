SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Herbert S. Vogel Acquires 1,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

