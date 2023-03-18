Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Down 0.3%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Slam Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Slam by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Slam by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Slam by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

