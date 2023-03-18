Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

