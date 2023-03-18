SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $632.82 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $632.82 million and approximately $382.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 69% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00033117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00206216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,490.86 or 1.00022287 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57111337 USD and is up 14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $453,281,733.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

