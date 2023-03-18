Single Point Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

CAG stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

