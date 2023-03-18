Single Point Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

