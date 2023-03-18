Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 765,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 322,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,167,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after buying an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

