Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Grows By 6.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 237,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LABP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Landos Biopharma

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.