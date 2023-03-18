Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Rises By 6.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
