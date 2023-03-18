Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Rises By 6.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

