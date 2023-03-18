Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,435 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after buying an additional 525,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after buying an additional 287,044 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after buying an additional 240,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after buying an additional 447,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $186,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 349,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,749. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

