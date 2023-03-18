Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SHG. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.
Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 381,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,500. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
