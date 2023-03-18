Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.02

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,647,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.19 million, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.29.

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £32,647.65 ($39,789.95). 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

